Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Position Reduced by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 22.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 29.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 384,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,426,000 after buying an additional 86,618 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 149,800.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 11,984 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 113.6% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,237 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 2.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $162.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.80.

In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $349,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total value of $2,051,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,772 shares of company stock valued at $9,986,153. 14.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $52.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.72. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.57 and a beta of 0.99. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.45 and a 1 year high of $145.42.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

