SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 340,718 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 8,890,715 shares.The stock last traded at $339.32 and had previously closed at $340.98.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.83.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 21,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,684,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 218.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. 31.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.