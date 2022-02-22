S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $18,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,535,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,450,702,000 after buying an additional 77,909 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,022,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,292,701,000 after purchasing an additional 236,015 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,918,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,514,615,000 after purchasing an additional 245,047 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,559,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,362,259,000 after purchasing an additional 40,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,974,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,840,000 after purchasing an additional 23,301 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com downgraded S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on S&P Global from $494.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $478.75.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $378.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $431.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $442.93. The stock has a market cap of $91.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $322.37 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

