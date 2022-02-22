Southwestern Energy (SWN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $4.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.82. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $5.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 71,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 15,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

SWN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.04.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

