Southwestern Energy (SWN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Southwestern Energy stock opened at $4.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.82. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $5.96.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 71,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 15,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.
About Southwestern Energy
Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.
