Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Shares Gap Down to $18.51

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.51, but opened at $17.67. Sohu.com shares last traded at $17.60, with a volume of 7,662 shares traded.
Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sohu.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.04 million, a PE ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.02.
Sohu.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOHU)
Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sohu.com (SOHU)
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- Enphase Stock is Running on All Cylinders
Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.