Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Shares Gap Down to $18.51

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.51, but opened at $17.67. Sohu.com shares last traded at $17.60, with a volume of 7,662 shares traded.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sohu.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.04 million, a PE ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 415,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,757,000 after buying an additional 60,794 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,367 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 6,545 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 142.7% during the fourth quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 231,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,777,000 after buying an additional 136,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Sohu.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.