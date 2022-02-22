Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.25.
Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Snap One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.
Shares of Snap One stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $20.04. 56,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,044. Snap One has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Snap One Company Profile
Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.
