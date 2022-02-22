Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.25.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Snap One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of Snap One stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $20.04. 56,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,044. Snap One has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap One in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Snap One in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Snap One by 855.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Snap One in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Snap One in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap One Company Profile

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

