Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Shares Gap Up to $32.59

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.59, but opened at $33.67. Smith & Nephew shares last traded at $34.43, with a volume of 5,773 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNN. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 171,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 12,071 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Smith & Nephew by 6.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,016,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,158,000 after purchasing an additional 58,493 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 166.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 275,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,988,000 after acquiring an additional 172,413 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 0.8% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 46,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 24.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 552,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,993,000 after purchasing an additional 108,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile (NYSE:SNN)

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

