Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Shares Gap Up to $32.59

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.59, but opened at $33.67. Smith & Nephew shares last traded at $34.43, with a volume of 5,773 shares changing hands.
Several research firms have weighed in on SNN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Smith & Nephew Company Profile (NYSE:SNN)
Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.
