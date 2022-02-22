SLR Senior Investment (SUNS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect SLR Senior Investment to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SLR Senior Investment stock opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $223.56 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.11 and its 200 day moving average is $15.07. SLR Senior Investment has a twelve month low of $13.27 and a twelve month high of $16.41.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. SLR Senior Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 105.26%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SLR Senior Investment stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.07% of SLR Senior Investment worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.87% of the company’s stock.

SUNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SLR Senior Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded SLR Senior Investment from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

About SLR Senior Investment

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ: SUNS) is a yield-oriented Business Development Company (BDC) that invests primarily in senior secured loans of private middle market companies to generate current income that is distributed to shareholders monthly across economic cycles. We collaborate with U.S. middle market businesses across a diversity of industries to provide customized debt financing solutions.

