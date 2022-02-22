Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) will post $0.99 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Skyline Champion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.02. Skyline Champion posted earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Skyline Champion will report full year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $3.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Skyline Champion.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $534.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.80 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SKY. Zacks Investment Research raised Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Skyline Champion from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyline Champion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.20.

In other news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 6,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $518,785.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 561.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SKY opened at $73.86 on Friday. Skyline Champion has a 1-year low of $38.96 and a 1-year high of $85.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.71.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

