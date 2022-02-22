SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.92

SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.92 and last traded at $5.92, with a volume of 5195 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SKIL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SkillSoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of SkillSoft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of SkillSoft from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $170.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SkillSoft Corp. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naspers Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SkillSoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $457,500,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of SkillSoft in the third quarter valued at about $33,102,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkillSoft in the second quarter valued at about $15,003,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SkillSoft by 13.1% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 11,211,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,598 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SkillSoft in the second quarter valued at about $12,039,000. 41.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SkillSoft Company Profile (NASDAQ:SKIL)

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

