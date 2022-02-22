SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SJW CORP. is a holding company which operates through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, San Jose Water Co., SJW Land Co., and Western Precision, Inc. San Jose Water Co., is a public utility in the business of providing water service to a population of approximately 928,000 people. Their service area encompasses about 134 sq. miles in the metropolitan San Juan area. SJW Land Co. operates parking facilities located adjacent to the their headquarters and the San Jose area. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SJW. Barclays upped their target price on SJW Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on SJW Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

NYSE:SJW opened at $65.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.63. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $73.69.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 9.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SJW Group will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Katharine Armstrong sold 2,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total transaction of $160,242.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in SJW Group during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in SJW Group during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in SJW Group during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SJW Group during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

