Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $24.50 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TSLX. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $23.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.18. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 85.14%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 152.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 22,050 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 137,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 61,354 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 10,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 27,703 shares during the last quarter. 49.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

