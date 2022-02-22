Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.63.

TSLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,256,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 59.6% during the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 74,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 27,641 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 38,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 6,425 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 47,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSLX traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,571. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.18. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.51 and its 200-day moving average is $23.34.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 85.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 15.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.03%.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

