SiriusPoint (SPNT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SPNT opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.17. SiriusPoint has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.30.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SiriusPoint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 123.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 22,328 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in SiriusPoint in the fourth quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the fourth quarter worth about $403,000. Institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.

