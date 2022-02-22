Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) will report earnings per share of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.36. Silvercrest Asset Management Group posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

SAMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock opened at $16.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.96. The company has a market capitalization of $242.36 million, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.68. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 12-month low of $13.17 and a 12-month high of $18.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 26,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

