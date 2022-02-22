Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.580-$0.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $220 million-$230 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $201.94 million.

SLAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $192.20.

SLAB traded down $1.25 on Monday, reaching $151.16. 258,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,244. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 6.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.56. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $120.15 and a 52-week high of $211.98.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 249.72%. The business had revenue of $208.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Silicon Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 986 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.98, for a total transaction of $155,768.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $155,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,986 shares of company stock worth $501,768. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 82,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,098,000 after purchasing an additional 12,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 101,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,906,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

