Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Stake Lessened by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,492 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,356 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $24,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 328.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 362,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,812,000 after buying an additional 278,159 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 51.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 59,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,901,000 after acquiring an additional 34,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 168.1% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 3,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

NASDAQ SBNY traded up $7.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $342.51. The company had a trading volume of 7,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,821. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $205.00 and a 52 week high of $374.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.89.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 39.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 18.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 14.90%.

Several brokerages have commented on SBNY. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $475.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.92.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.