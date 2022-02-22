Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $73.54

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $73.54 and last traded at $74.38, with a volume of 192486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.13.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.50.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.31 and its 200-day moving average is $83.14. The firm has a market cap of $126.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.31.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.6665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 2.16%. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.87%.
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)
Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.
