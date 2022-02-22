Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Shares Acquired by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of SCVL stock opened at $30.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.30. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $46.21. The company has a market cap of $867.76 million, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.66%.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

