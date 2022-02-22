Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI) & Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Financial Analysis

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) and Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Get Village Farms International alerts:

Village Farms International has a beta of 3.35, suggesting that its share price is 235% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shineco has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Village Farms International and Shineco’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Village Farms International $170.09 million 2.66 $11.61 million ($0.04) -128.47 Shineco $3.02 million 12.16 -$31.44 million N/A N/A

Village Farms International has higher revenue and earnings than Shineco.

Profitability

This table compares Village Farms International and Shineco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Village Farms International -1.71% -0.57% -0.40% Shineco N/A -63.65% -45.24%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.5% of Village Farms International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of Shineco shares are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of Village Farms International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of Shineco shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Village Farms International and Shineco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Village Farms International 0 0 5 1 3.17 Shineco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Village Farms International currently has a consensus price target of $18.79, suggesting a potential upside of 265.60%. Given Village Farms International’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Village Farms International is more favorable than Shineco.

Summary

Village Farms International beats Shineco on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc. engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber. The Energy Business segment offers power that it sells per a long-term contract to its one customer. The Cannabis segment covers the production and supply of cannabis products to be sold to other licensed providers and provincial governments across Canada and internationally through Pure Sunfarms. The company was founded by Michael A. DeGiglio and Albert W. Vanzeyst in 1987 and is headquartered in Delta, Canada.

About Shineco

Shineco, Inc. is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of plant-based products. It operates through the following segments: Luobuma Products, Herbal Products, and Other Agricultural Products. The Luobuma Products segment focuses in the development, manufacture, and distribution of specialized fabrics, textile products, and other by-products derived from an indigenous Chinese plant called Apocynum Venetum. The Herbal Products segment involves in the processing and distribution of traditional Chinese medicinal herbal products as well as other pharmaceutical products. The Other Agricultural Products segment comprises planting, processing, and distribution of green and organic agricultural produce and growing and cultivating of Chinese Yew trees. The company was founded on August 20, 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.