ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $109.94 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) will report sales of $109.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $108.70 million to $112.20 million. ServisFirst Bancshares reported sales of $100.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full year sales of $453.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $438.83 million to $467.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $497.61 million, with estimates ranging from $475.36 million to $519.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ServisFirst Bancshares.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $108.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.08 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 46.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

In related news, SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $38,450.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 99.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

SFBS stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.06. 503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,356. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.36 and its 200 day moving average is $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 12-month low of $45.73 and a 12-month high of $89.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.08%.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

