Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 82.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 122,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,026 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $7,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at $60,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Service Co. International by 17.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the third quarter valued at $195,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the third quarter valued at $203,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SCI shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $256,168.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $76,884.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,471 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,453 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $58.95 on Tuesday. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $45.63 and a 1-year high of $71.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.03 and a 200-day moving average of $64.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

