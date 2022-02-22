SeqLL Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SQL) Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow

SeqLL’s (NASDAQ:SQL) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, February 23rd. SeqLL had issued 3,060,000 shares in its public offering on August 27th. The total size of the offering was $13,005,000 based on an initial share price of $4.25. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of SeqLL in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:SQL opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.26, a current ratio of 11.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.73. SeqLL has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $5.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeqLL during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SeqLL by 235.0% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 26,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeqLL during the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

SeqLL Company Profile

SeqLL Inc is a development-stage life sciences instrumentation and research services company. It engaged in the development of scientific assets and novel intellectual property across multiple omics fields. SeqLL Inc is based in WOBURN, MA.

