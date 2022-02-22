SeqLL Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SQL) Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow

SeqLL’s (NASDAQ:SQL) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, February 23rd. SeqLL had issued 3,060,000 shares in its public offering on August 27th. The total size of the offering was $13,005,000 based on an initial share price of $4.25. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of SeqLL in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.
NASDAQ:SQL opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.26, a current ratio of 11.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.73. SeqLL has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $5.80.
SeqLL Company Profile
SeqLL Inc is a development-stage life sciences instrumentation and research services company. It engaged in the development of scientific assets and novel intellectual property across multiple omics fields. SeqLL Inc is based in WOBURN, MA.
