Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,877 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SXT. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 16,513.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,691,000 after acquiring an additional 171,414 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 8,684 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,944,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 369.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,604,000 after buying an additional 250,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

SXT opened at $81.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.58. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $73.01 and a 1-year high of $106.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 0.88.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.27 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.64%.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

