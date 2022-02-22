Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Major Shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc Acquires 15,000 Shares

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 15,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $59,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cambrian Biopharma Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 16th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 2,551 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $10,841.75.

On Monday, February 14th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 10,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,800.00.

On Friday, February 11th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 12,500 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 8th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 10,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.33 per share, for a total transaction of $43,300.00.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 17,500 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.65 per share, for a total transaction of $81,375.00.

On Thursday, January 27th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc acquired 6,100 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $26,291.00.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc acquired 20,100 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $97,686.00.

On Friday, January 21st, Cambrian Biopharma Inc acquired 24,703 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.94 per share, for a total transaction of $122,032.82.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc acquired 10,244 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,912.68.

On Friday, January 14th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc acquired 6,219 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $31,032.81.

NASDAQ:SNSE traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.17. The stock had a trading volume of 340 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,506. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $20.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average of $7.52.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNSE. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 565.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 255.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 14,298.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 8,722 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

