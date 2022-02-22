Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,779 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 57,251 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,031,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $165,873,000 after acquiring an additional 730,522 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,312,383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $126,532,000 after purchasing an additional 528,012 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 115.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 913,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,945,000 after purchasing an additional 490,235 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 304.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 492,852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,969,000 after purchasing an additional 370,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,060,000. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ST opened at $57.15 on Tuesday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12-month low of $52.30 and a 12-month high of $65.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.59.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $934.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sensata Technologies news, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $6,789,941.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ST shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors, and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

