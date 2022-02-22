SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
NASDAQ:LEDS opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.48. The company has a market capitalization of $15.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.56. SemiLEDs has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $31.44.
SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 48.75% and a negative return on equity of 89.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter.
SemiLEDs Company Profile
SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting.
