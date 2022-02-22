SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 35.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,842 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 7,584 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth $1,328,000. Crake Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 284.6% in the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,084,046 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $55,752,000 after purchasing an additional 802,200 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.8% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,363,764 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $378,718,000 after purchasing an additional 659,594 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 181.2% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 953,843 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $49,056,000 after purchasing an additional 614,622 shares during the period. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 140.1% in the third quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 981,283 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $50,467,000 after purchasing an additional 572,614 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LUV opened at $45.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.03. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $38.66 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.25.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LUV shares. Susquehanna lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, MKM Partners cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.24.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

