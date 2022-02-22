SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UL. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 59.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 10,133 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 19,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after buying an additional 14,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

UL stock opened at $52.30 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $61.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.4873 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Societe Generale raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

