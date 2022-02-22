SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,233 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 9.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,287 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,961,084 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $117,723,000 after purchasing an additional 103,256 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 339.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,176,779 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,974,000 after acquiring an additional 908,777 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 182,637 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 8,499 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 708,864 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $22,627,000 after acquiring an additional 127,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 113,632 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BEN shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of BEN stock opened at $30.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.78 and a 200-day moving average of $32.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.91 and a 12-month high of $38.27. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.69%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

