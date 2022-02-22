SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 41.7% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 90.7% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $62.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.01. Invesco Solar ETF has a twelve month low of $58.05 and a twelve month high of $113.20.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.