SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,586 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 116.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in CyrusOne by 3.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 89,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,920,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Twin Securities Inc. bought a new stake in CyrusOne during the third quarter worth about $1,548,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in CyrusOne by 70.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 146,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,370,000 after buying an additional 60,834 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its stake in CyrusOne by 6,387.8% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 15,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 15,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in CyrusOne by 6.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CONE opened at $89.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.80. CyrusOne Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.64 and a fifty-two week high of $90.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 428.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.02 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 990.48%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CONE shares. Raymond James cut shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. William Blair cut shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.88.

CyrusOne Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.