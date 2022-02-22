Scotiabank Trims NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Target Price to C$28.00

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 50.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NFI. Laurentian upgraded NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on NFI Group from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC dropped their target price on NFI Group from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada raised NFI Group to a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$25.22.

Get NFI Group alerts:

Shares of TSE NFI traded down C$0.48 on Tuesday, reaching C$18.55. 159,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,917. NFI Group has a fifty-two week low of C$17.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$19.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 371.00.

In other NFI Group news, Director Adam L. Gray bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$19.13 per share, with a total value of C$669,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,413,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$122,685,549.02. Insiders acquired a total of 1,681,905 shares of company stock worth $34,513,296 in the last ninety days.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.