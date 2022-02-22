Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Position Reduced by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 339,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,565 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $25,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 409.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 239.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $77.08. 85,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,733,185. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.93. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $82.47.

