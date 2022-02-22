Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 548,820 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 1,294.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 591,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 548,820 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of MetLife worth $36,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in MetLife by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in MetLife by 385.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on MET shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.29.

MetLife stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.56. The company had a trading volume of 82,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,755,936. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.21 and a 52 week high of $72.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

