Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $31.63 Million in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 513,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,626,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APO. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 69.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

NYSE APO traded down $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $63.29. 13,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,453,882. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.80. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $81.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.54 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 30.89%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.53%.

Several research firms have issued reports on APO. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $101.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Argus lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.23 per share, for a total transaction of $92,441.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $1,425,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 259,459 shares of company stock worth $18,272,841 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

