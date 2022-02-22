Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $27.69 Million in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,100,583 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,691,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.39% of Pure Storage as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pure Storage by 91.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Pure Storage by 178.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Pure Storage by 374.2% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Pure Storage by 108.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSTG traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.08. 20,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,463,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.51 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.19. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.79 and a 12-month high of $35.09.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 10.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $562.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PSTG. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.47.

In related news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 29,311 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $921,830.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $867,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

