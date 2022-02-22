Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $72.06 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,503 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 0.7% of Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $72,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 217.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 280.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27,263 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 34.0% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.50.

MA stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $371.22. 43,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,385,667. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $366.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.36. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $306.00 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.74 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.10, for a total value of $29,400,161.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 844,466 shares of company stock valued at $298,977,897. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

