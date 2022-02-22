Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 95,971 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 517,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,971 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $47,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,034 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Sensient Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Sensient Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $686,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 67,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

NYSE SXT traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $80.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,359. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $73.01 and a 52-week high of $106.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.58.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sensient Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.64%.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

