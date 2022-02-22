Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 137,187 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1,275.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,187 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 0.6% of Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $55,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 556 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $346.06. The company had a trading volume of 38,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,669,032. The company has a fifty day moving average of $372.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $390.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $310.23 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $12.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

GS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $445.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

