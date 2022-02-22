Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Sets New 1-Year High at $43.72

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.72 and last traded at $43.62, with a volume of 3337 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.01.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCHL. StockNews.com cut shares of Scholastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Scholastic from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.95.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter. Scholastic had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $524.20 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Scholastic by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Scholastic by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Scholastic by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Scholastic by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 149,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after acquiring an additional 9,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Scholastic during the fourth quarter worth $677,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

