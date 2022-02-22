Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $431.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBBTF. Citigroup cut Schibsted ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Schibsted ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group cut Schibsted ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets raised Schibsted ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 500.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Schibsted ASA from 438.00 to 362.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of SBBTF stock remained flat at $$23.35 during trading hours on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.05 and a 200-day moving average of $43.28. Schibsted ASA has a 12-month low of $23.35 and a 12-month high of $51.75.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

