SAP (NYSE:SAP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $113.57

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $113.57 and last traded at $114.06, with a volume of 2876 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $115.71.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $139.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.11.
About SAP (NYSE:SAP)
SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.
