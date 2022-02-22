salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $455,193.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.91, for a total value of $455,193.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 16th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total value of $483,506.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $477,158.00.

On Friday, February 11th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total value of $488,405.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.64, for a total value of $505,172.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.88, for a total value of $503,424.00.

On Friday, February 4th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total value of $501,952.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $522,100.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.02, for a total value of $526,746.00.

On Friday, January 28th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.89, for a total value of $501,147.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.72, for a total value of $496,156.00.

CRM traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $195.13. 8,431,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,736,953. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $230.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $193.52 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.20 billion, a PE ratio of 107.81, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $151,632,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

