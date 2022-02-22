salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $455,193.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.91, for a total value of $455,193.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 16th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total value of $483,506.00.
- On Monday, February 14th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $477,158.00.
- On Friday, February 11th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total value of $488,405.00.
- On Wednesday, February 9th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.64, for a total value of $505,172.00.
- On Monday, February 7th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.88, for a total value of $503,424.00.
- On Friday, February 4th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total value of $501,952.00.
- On Wednesday, February 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $522,100.00.
- On Monday, January 31st, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.02, for a total value of $526,746.00.
- On Friday, January 28th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.89, for a total value of $501,147.00.
- On Wednesday, January 26th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.72, for a total value of $496,156.00.
CRM traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $195.13. 8,431,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,736,953. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $230.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $193.52 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.20 billion, a PE ratio of 107.81, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.07.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.50.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $151,632,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.
About salesforce.com
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
