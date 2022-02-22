Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.41) Per Share

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Sabre in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly forecasts that the information technology services provider will earn ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sabre’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.58) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sabre currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of Sabre stock opened at $11.52 on Monday. Sabre has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $16.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.97.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.47). Sabre had a negative net margin of 69.74% and a negative return on equity of 442.63%. The firm had revenue of $500.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.84) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sabre by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Sabre in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Sabre in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sabre in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sabre in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $300,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 32,714 shares of company stock valued at $326,476 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

