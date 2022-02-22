RPC (NYSE:RES) Shares Gap Up to $7.98

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.98, but opened at $8.28. RPC shares last traded at $8.01, with a volume of 5,807 shares.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RES shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.09 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
In other news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total value of $627,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $404,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 290,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,191,000. 69.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of RPC in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in RPC by 12.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in RPC by 24.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,002 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in RPC by 7.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in RPC by 4.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,500,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,279,000 after acquiring an additional 182,420 shares during the last quarter. 27.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About RPC (NYSE:RES)
RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.
