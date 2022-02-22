RPC (NYSE:RES) Shares Gap Up to $7.98

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.98, but opened at $8.28. RPC shares last traded at $8.01, with a volume of 5,807 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RES shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.09 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. RPC had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. RPC’s revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total value of $627,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $404,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 290,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,191,000. 69.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of RPC in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in RPC by 12.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in RPC by 24.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,002 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in RPC by 7.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in RPC by 4.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,500,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,279,000 after acquiring an additional 182,420 shares during the last quarter. 27.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

