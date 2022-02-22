Royal Bank of Canada Sells 19,988 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 13.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 127,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,988 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $21,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 148.1% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,755,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 180.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 235,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,609,000 after acquiring an additional 151,783 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 52,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,865,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EXR shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.07.

NYSE:EXR opened at $187.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $206.02 and its 200 day moving average is $194.07. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.35 and a 12 month high of $228.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 93.11%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total transaction of $822,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total transaction of $988,593.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

