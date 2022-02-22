Royal Bank of Canada Sells 148,679 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 42.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,509 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 148,679 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $22,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.9% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 155,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,621,000 after purchasing an additional 10,764 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,253,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,065,000 after purchasing an additional 79,109 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 11.5% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 59,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,750,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $148.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.45.

Shares of CHKP opened at $130.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.38. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.70. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.85 and a 1-year high of $133.87.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.42 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

