Royal Bank of Canada Sells 10,920 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 13.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,946 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,920 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $23,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Abiomed during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Abiomed during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Abiomed during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 153.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 63.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Abiomed alerts:

ABMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $344.75.

Abiomed stock opened at $298.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.38. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.36. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $261.27 and a 52-week high of $379.30.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.47 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.43, for a total transaction of $359,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.71, for a total value of $1,258,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,412 shares of company stock valued at $3,280,956. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abiomed Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.