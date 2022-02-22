Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Stake in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 513,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,660 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $21,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 138.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 380,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,042,000 after purchasing an additional 220,746 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 161.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 56,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 35,107 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PRA Group during the 3rd quarter worth $2,474,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,576,000 after purchasing an additional 53,431 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,733,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,197,000 after purchasing an additional 76,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Get PRA Group alerts:

In other PRA Group news, Director John H. Fain sold 4,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $199,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,061 shares of company stock worth $2,150,916. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, JMP Securities increased their target price on PRA Group from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

PRAA opened at $46.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.17. PRA Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.83 and a 12-month high of $51.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.35.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA).

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.